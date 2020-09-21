158 acre-land handed over for Coast Guard Academy

158 acre-land for Coast Guard Academy

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Sep 21 2020, 23:47 ist
  updated: Sep 22 2020, 00:00 ist

The first Indian Coast Guard Academy will be set up in Mangaluru. The KIADB has handed over 158 acres of land for the same.

Tweeting the same, PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence, said, "A milestone towards professional maritime training to ICG officers and men and stakeholders." 

In fact, the chief secretary had sanctioned the land to set up the academy at Kenjar in January. Now, the KIADB has allotted the said land.

The academy was initially planned at Kannur in Kerala. Later, it was decided to set up the academy in Mangaluru.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel too expressed happiness over the setting up of the academy in Mangaluru.

