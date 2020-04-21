16 admitted for observation in Udupi

As many as 16 people have been admitted for observation in Udupi on Tuesday.

As many as 98 samples have been kept pending and a total of 879 out of 980 swab samples had proved negative.

On Tuesday, 76 samples were sent for testing. A total of 682 are under home quarantine, while five people who were under hospital quarantine in the high-risk category were discharged. A total of 3,022 were screened for the virus in the district.

