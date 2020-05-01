18 people test negative for Covid-19

All the 18 people who were advised self-quarantine in connection with the Thekkatte petrol bunk incident have tested negative, however, they were asked to continue the 14-day quarantine, said DHO Sudhirchandra Suda.

The petrol bunk at Thekkatte was sealed after a Covid infected person had food and took bath at the petrol bunk, while he was travelling from Mumbai to Mandya.

The employees and the owner of the petrol bunk along with the six employees at Sasthana toll gate were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The report of 47 swab samples that were collected from the suspected people are pending in the district.

Three suspected Covid-19 cases have been admitted to the isolation wards. A total of 3,606 people have been screened in the district for Covid-19 as on Friday.

Enrol names

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sadhashiv Prabhu instructed the people who want to go outside the district and state to enrol themselves. The website and the contact numbers offered will guide them to proceed further.

He said that the district administration is working on making arrangements to send the stranded migrant labourers, travellers and students to their respective districts and states.

Once the details are collected, the administration will offer the facilities to ensure their safe reach, added Prabhu.

For details visit: https://udupi.nic.in