2 held for bid to extort money from entrepreneur

Puttur rural police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly extorting money from an entrepreneur.

The arrested rowdy sheeters were identified as Kalander Sharief alias Shafi, a resident of Golthamajalu in Bantwal, and Hasanabba alias Hasan alias Acchu alias Achun, a resident of Manjanady in Mangaluru taluk.

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that the rowdy sheeters had contacted an entrepreneur from Puttur and had placed a demand of Rs 13 lakh in order to release their associate who was behind bars.

The rowdy sheeters had used different mobile phone numbers to make the extortion calls and issued threats warning him of dire consequences for failing to pay the money. The duo had directed the entrepreneur to arrange Rs 3.5 lakh within two days. They even had threatened to kill him and his children if he failed to arrange the money, said the SP.

Based on the complaint, police registered cases under various sections of IPC against the extortion callers.

The police who swung into action arrested the duo while they were returning after collecting money from the entrepreneur.

The police had seized Rs 50,000 cash, a car and a mobile phone from the arrested men.

Bantwal police had opened a rowdy sheet against Kalander for the offences he carried out in the past, while Hasanabba is a rowdy sheeter in Konaje Police Station.

Puttur rural circle inspector Umesh Uppalige, SI Uday Ravi, Ameen Saab M Attar and other police personnel carried out the operation to arrest the duo under the guidance of SP Rishikesh Sonawane and Puttur sub-division DySP Dr Gana P Kumar.