2 members of Tulu academy tender resignation

Two members of Karnataka State Tulu Sahitya Academy (KSTSA) have tendered resignation to their posts.

Dr Y N Shetty and Dr Saigeetha Hegde, who were recently nominated as members of the KSTSA by the state government, have tendered their resignations.

“I had served as the member of the academy in the previous term. It is not technically and morally right to remain as member for another term. Thus I have tendered my resignation. My resignation will also give an opportunity for others to serve the academy,” Dr Shetty

said.

“I would have accepted the post of president given on the basis of eligibility, seniority and work. It is not right to become academy member for another term as per the guidelines of the academy. I will continue to work for the cause of the Tulu with the help of Tulu academy and various organisations,” he added.

Dr Saigeetha Hegde of Nitte (Deemed to be University) said the work on digitalisation of cognate dictionary for Tulu of Nitte was in progress. “In addition, I am engaged in research-oriented academic work of Mangalore University and Karnataka State Tulu Sahitya Academy. It would be difficult to do justice to the role of member in the Academy.

“As I have to complete the work, I decided to tender resignation,” she said and added that her priority was to complete the work entrusted to her.

“I will continue to work with the academy (Tulu) independently,” Dr Saigeetha said.

Academy Registrar Rajesh said, “Dr Y S Shetty has submitted the resignation letter while Dr Saigeetha Hegde has emailed her resignation. Both will be forwarded to the government.”