2 youths murdered in separate incidents in Mangaluru

Two youths were murdered in two separate incidents on Friday late night, at Ullal and Surathkal.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, unidentified miscreants hacked to death Sudarshan C H (22), a resident of Puthige in Kasargod district, near Railway track at Kapikad in Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

It is suspected that rowdy-sheeter D K Rakshith and his accomplices committed the crime due to personal rivalry with the deceased. Based on the complaint filed by Sudarshan’s father Ananda Sharma, the police have registered a case. The commissioner said that three teams have been formed to trace the culprits.

In another incident, a drunken brawl ended in the murder of one Sandesh, a resident of Guddekopla at Surathkal. Sandesh was stabbed to death by Raja alias Raghavendra, Ganesh and Suhail, whom the police arrested on Saturday.