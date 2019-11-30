2 youths murdered in separate incidents in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 30 2019, 13:19pm ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2019, 13:19pm ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

Two youths were murdered in two separate incidents on Friday late night, at Ullal and Surathkal.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, unidentified miscreants hacked to death Sudarshan C H (22), a resident of Puthige in Kasargod district, near Railway track at Kapikad in Thokkottu on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 

It is suspected that rowdy-sheeter D K Rakshith and his accomplices committed the crime due to personal rivalry with the deceased. Based on the complaint filed by Sudarshan’s father Ananda Sharma, the police have registered a case. The commissioner said that three teams have been formed to trace the culprits. 

In another incident, a drunken brawl ended in the murder of one Sandesh, a resident of Guddekopla at Surathkal. Sandesh was stabbed to death by Raja alias Raghavendra, Ganesh and Suhail, whom the police arrested on Saturday.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Comments (+)
 