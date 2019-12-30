2019: A year of flood and landslide

The year 2019 was a mixed bag for the people of Kodagu. Here is a look back on the major incidents that made news during the year.

The year began with Kodagu Pravasi Utsav becoming a huge hit among tourists. The son of a mining baron from Telangana went missing in Kodagu. A portion of Madikeri Palace collapsed.

In February, the coalition government announced new taluks Cauvery and Ponnampet, in a much-awaited move. Earlier, protests were held for not announcing the taluks in the state budget.

In March, police seized explosives and arrested five people in Koodumangaluru near Kushalnagar on March 26.

‘Gopi’, a rogue elephant from Dubare camp, sneaked into the forest and created havoc in April. However, it returned to the camp later. Karnataka High Court imposed a stay on the immersion of Shivalinga of Talacauvery, on April 10. Movement of Maoists created panic among people.

In May, Pratap Simha got elected as the MP for the second consecutive time during the Parliamentary elections. Tremors were felt in Southern Kodagu on May 24.

The axing of 808 trees in K Nidugani Gram Panchayat Limits in Madikeri taluk in the month of June, drew public ire, DCF Manjunath got suspended and the department concerned ordered a probe.

In July, Red alert was declared in the district following heavy rain.

River Cauvery was in swell owing to floods in August. Landslides in Thora village on August 9 claimed seven lives. Veteran politician A K Subbaiah passed away on August 25.

Bhagamandala submerged during September. Geologists, in their report, stated that the damage caused to the hills had resulted in landslides. Madikeri Dasara celebrated from September 29.

Dasara concluded with the Dasha Mantapa procession on October 10. Kaveri Sankramana celebrated on October 17. The new complex of Zilla Panchayat was inaugurated on October 24 and 35 new houses in Karnangeri were handed over to the flood victims on the same day. CBI submitted its report on DYSP M K Ganapathy case to the JMF Court on October 29.

In November, Tiger attacks in various parts of Southern Kodagu created panic.

In December, People witnessed the annular solar eclipse.