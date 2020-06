As many as 21 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Udupi on Sunday.

The total cases reported in the district have increased to 1026. Among them, 235 are being treated and 789 patients have been discharged so far.

Among the 21 cases, 16 are males and five are females. Eighteen among them had recently returned from Maharashtra and one each had a travel history to Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. One patient had contracted the infection from P-5667, who was tested positive on June 8.