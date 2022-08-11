3 assailants in Praveen murder case yet to be arrested: ADGP

The Police have stepped up the investigation into the Praveen Nettaru murder case. A review meeting of officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) from seven to eight districts was held at Bellare in Sullia taluk, where the murder took place, on Wednesday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters that SPs from Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and other districts attended the meeting.

“Seven youths from nearby villages have been arrested. The three main assailants who hacked Praveen to death are yet to be arrested,” the ADGP said.

The meeting was attended by NIA (national investigation authority) officers.

“Actions like seizing property of the accused, who are local residents, will be discussed,” the ADGP said.

The ADGP clarified that NIA was not conducting a parallel investigation.

“We are working as a team and NIA is also in the loop,” he stressed.

On SDPI denying that the arrested youth were its members, Kumar said the youth are suspected to have links with Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kumar said two more youths are yet to be arrested in the Fazil murder case. A review meeting on the Fazil murder case will be held on Thursday, he added.