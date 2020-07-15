4 more Covid-19 fatalities in DK

Dakshina Kannada district recorded four more Covid-19 fatalities, thus taking the district’s tally to 57.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, a 60-year-old woman from Sullia suffering from diabetes, hypertension and being treated in ICU died on July 14. A 73-year-old man from Bantwal suffering from hypertension, pneumonia died on July 14.

A 70-year-old man from Bantwal with acute kidney disease, Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), Ischemic heart disease and undergoing treatment in ICU failed to respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday. A 68-year-old woman from Bantwal suffering from Coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes, hypertension and COPD too died in the district.

73 fresh cases

A slight dip was seen in the number of Covid-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday with the recording of 73 fresh cases. Of the positive cases, a doctor serving in the Ayurveda department of Government Hospital in Puttur has also tested positive. The total positive cases in the district are 2,525.

The deputy commissioner said that 1,379 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals as well as in home isolation in the district. With the discharge of 104 persons, the total recovered in the district is 1,089. A total of 25,265 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district so far.

Of the 73 positive cases, the contact tracing of 32 persons is underway. As many as 11 infected are the primary contacts of already infected persons in the district.

Twenty-three persons with the symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and three persons with the symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have been infected with Covid-19. Three persons with an international travel history and another person with interdistrict travel history too have tested positive.

Of the positive cases in the district, 12 have been reported in Ullal CMC limits and five from Someshwara, Kotekar TMC limits and Belma GP jurisdiction.

The deputy commissioner said that a district-level expert committee has been constituted to conduct death audit of the cause of deaths reported in the district.