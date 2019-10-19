460 households still live in darkness

The work on providing continuous power supply to rural India under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana is moving at a snail’s pace in Mudigere taluk. As a result, over 460 families are still living in darkness.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana was implemented to ensure that every household is provided with electricity.

Mudigere taluk has more than 460 households without electricity connections. After the authorities approved the list of beneficiaries, the people dreamt of getting electricity connections at the earliest.

Unfortunately, owing to the negligence of authorities, the scheme has not been effectively implemented even after a year.

A Bengaluru based firm was given the contract to instal electricity poles under the scheme. Accordingly, the work commenced as per the beneficiary list of the villages.

Each household was to get one bulb and a plug point under the scheme. Owing to negligence, even non-beneficiaries were given electricity connection. A majority of the beneficiaries of the scheme were from SC/ST communities.

Tribal leader Prasanna said, “Money was collected for providing electricity connections to non-beneficiaries. In spite of appealing to complete the work, no measures have been taken so far.”

He warned of filing a case under the atrocity act if the authorities failed to provide electricity connections to the beneficiaries at the earliest.