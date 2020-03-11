50% posts lying vacant in social welfare department

Of the total 224 sanctioned posts in the Department of Social Welfare in Dakshina Kannada district, 112 posts are lying vacant.

The district has 29 hostels and one Ashrama School at Jodumarga in Bantwal run by the department. The vacant posts of cook, assistant cooks, night watchmen and warden were outsourced. All the hostels have been provided with CCTV facilities, said Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Dr S B Yogeesh.

Out of five sanctioned posts of assistant director, three are lying vacant, while two posts out of five of office superintendents are lying vacant in the district. The sanctioned posts of warden in the district is 29, of which, 19 are vacant.

Five posts of peon out of seven sanctioned posts are lying vacant. A total of 69 cooks have been sanctioned to the district, of which, 35 posts are lying vacant. The total sanctioned post of kitchen servants is 40, of which 12 are lying vacant. The sanctioned posts of night watchmen is 25 of which, 17 are vacant.

SC/ST atrocity cases

A total of 50 SC/ST atrocity cases had been registered in the district from January 2019 to January 31, 2020. Out of 50 cases, 13 in Mangaluru, 12 in Bantwal, seven in Puttur, 12 in Belthangady and six in Sullia taluks had been registered.

Compensation has been paid in 38 cases and compensation in five cases is pending. Of the five cases, tahsildar and assistant director of Social Welfare Department in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia taluks have been asked to obtain caste certificates of the accused and the victims, copy of Aadhaar card and bank passbook of the victims. Four cases have been dropped and B report has been submitted in three cases.

Ambedkar Bhavana

The work on district Ambedkar Bhavana at Urwastore in Mangaluru has been completed at the cost of Rs 17.87 crore.

The state government is yet to release Rs 3.50 crore for the work. Once the funds are released, the Bhavana will be opened for public use.

“We have written to the government for releasing the amount and the Ambedkar Bhavana will be opened shortly,” Dr Yogeesh added.