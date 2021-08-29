500 saplings planted under social forestry scheme

The department of social forestry, Somwarpet, in association with the department of public instructions, Rashtriya Hasiru Pade, Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat and Government High School, Kodagarahalli, initiated the social forestry programme in Kodagarahalli village on Sunday.

The project is aimed at planting 500 forest trees of various species, in a four-acre land belonging to Baiturappa Povvadi Basaveshwara Temple.

The programme is part of ‘Namma Nade Hasiru Nade Abhiyana’.

Speaking on the occasion, district social forestry department ACF Manduvanda S Changappa said that 500 saplings of different varieties have been planted in the identified land.

It is a combined effort and every person in the region will take the responsibility of protecting the saplings, he said.

He called upon the farmers to utilise the financial assistance made available by the department under ‘Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane’.

Under the scheme, facilities will be provided to develop orchards and parks in the forest land or any other government land.

Government High School, Kodagarahalli, headteacher and Zilla Parisara Jagruthi Samiti convener T G Premkumar said that ‘Vidarthigondu Gida - Manegondu Mara’ programme enables children to plant saplings in their houses.

Firoz Khan who has been serving in Huduguru nursery was felicitated on the occasion.

Social forestry RFO T M Ravindra, environment enthusiast H C Govindarraj, Gram Panchayat president R Suneeth and others were present.