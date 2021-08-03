51 passengers without negative Covid report quarantined in Mangaluru

51 passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala who reached Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction on Monday night were shifted to Town hall as none of the passengers had an RT-PCR negative report.

Police sources told DH that the passengers had been shifted to Town Hall which was transformed into a temporary quarantine centre.

DCP Hariram Shankar said the RT-PCR swabs of all passengers have been collected and results were awaited. Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall.

"Only those whose results are negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC).

Passengers alighting at Mangalore railway stations in the coming days also will have to face a similar procedure.

Police have been allegedly detaining even medical personnel at the temporary quarantine centre.