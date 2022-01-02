53,555 adolescents to be vaccinated in Udupi

53,555 adolescents to be vaccinated in Udupi

As many as 53,555 children in the age group of 15 to 18 will be vaccinated from January 3 in Udupi district, said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao. 

There are 434 vaccination booths set up in 309 high schools, 104 pre-university colleges and 21 ITIs. The children born in 2007 and before are eligible to take Covaxin. The camps will be set up at high schools, colleges and educational organizations and children eligible for vaccines will be vaccinated, he said.

Arrangements to vaccinate the dropouts and children who remain out of school are made at the nearest educational institutions. The children should produce an Aadhaar card or ration card as identity proof. Besides, they can also provide parents’ contact numbers. RT-PCR tests will not be done on children who are vaccinated, said Kurma Rao.

The district administration has appointed nodal officers in all schools and educational institutions. Parents can contact these nodal officers or health department officials to clear their doubts about vaccination. Beneficiaries can register themselves using their mobile number on the Cowin portal. They can also register with their parent’s pre-existing account, he added.

