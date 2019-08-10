59 houses damaged in rain in Udupi

As many as 59 houses were damaged due to heavy rain and gusty wind in Udupi. The district has received an average rainfall of 37.39 mm.

Crops have been damaged in Haladi and Balkur of Kundapur taluk. The agricultural lands of Gulabi, Gopal and Lakshmi were damaged due to heavy rain.

Thirteen house in places like Henguvalli, Molahalli, Japthi, Haladi, Basrur, Balkuru and Hemmadi in Kundapur were damaged.

The houses belonging to Sanku, Rukmini, Girija, Lacchi, Rukmini, Budki, Paddamma, Puttu Kulali and Chandu were damaged in Henguvalli and Molahalli villages. The house belonging to one Shankaranarayan collapsed in Haladi village while in Byndoor, the house belonging to one Nagaveni Sheshagiri was completely damaged.

In Karkala, the house of Sheena Moily was damaged. Raghu Poojary's house was damaged in Renjala village. The houses belonging to one Muthaiah in Nandalike and Padmavathi Saliyan in Hejmadi were partially damaged.

Rainfall

Karkala taluk has received the highest rainfall of 53.7 mm, followed by Kundapur 32.1 mm and Udupi 27 mm of rainfall.