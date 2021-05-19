6 more Covid fatalities in Kodagu

Six more Covid-19 fatalities have been recorded in Kodagu on Tuesday, taking the total deaths in the district to 254.
However, the Covid-19 graph in the district moved downward with just 192 fresh cases being recorded. With 692 new recoveries, the total recoveries in the district are 16,820, while the total positive cases so far are 20,620. The district has 3,546 active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals, Covid Care Centres and in home isolation.
