66 bridges completed for DK, Udupi schools

A total of 66 bridges have been constructed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts under the ‘Shaala Samparka Sethu’ (bridging school connectivity) project.

The programme is a brainchild of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, to provide better connectivity to rural schools.

DK bridges

In Dakshina Kannada, work on 31 bridges has been completed. The project was taken up to ensure the safety of children in villages during monsoon after schoolchildren got washed away while going to school in the flood water.

A total of 217 places were identified in Dakshina Kannada and tender was called for 114 bridges in the first phase. Of the 114 bridges, 12 in Puttur taluk, 10 in Bantwal, seven in Belthangady and two in Mangaluru taluk have been completed. Work on 83 more bridges is in progress.

The remaining 107 bridges will be constructed under the second phase, Yashvanth Kumar, PWD executive engineer, told DH. The work will be taken up shortly, he added.

Udupi bridges

In Udupi district, 468 bridges are to be constructed under the project. The work on 35 bridges has been completed.

PWD executive engineer Gokuldas said that, in the first phase, 346 places were identified. Work on 100 bridges was taken up and 65 are under construction. Of the remaining bridges, 246 are in the tender stage, while work on 122 will be taken up after approval by the authorities, he added.

The government had earmarked Rs 30 crore to Dakshina Kannada and Rs 25 crore to Udupi under the project.

To make up for any lack of space, the bridges have been constructed using pipes or wooden planks across small streams to help schoolchildren and villagers cross.

Under the project, minimum width of 1.2 metres and a maximum of three metres have been set.

The 2.5-metre-wide and six-metre-long bridge at Kunthurumajalu at Perabe in Kadaba taluk were built at a cost of Rs 10.1 lakh. The bridge also facilitates the movement of light vehicles.

Attending classes

In a recent video conference with Kumaraswamy, Kunthuru Government Upgraded Higher Primary School teacher Jayaprakash Rai said, “Over 30 children from Kunthurumajalu have to cross the stream during monsoon to reach the school. During heavy rain, they absent themselves from school. The construction of the bridge has ensured the safety of children, who need not be absent from school during monsoon now.”

The bridge has also helped residents of Kunthurumajalu, Abarbailu, Kudradka and other areas in reaching Alankaru and Perabe.