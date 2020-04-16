70 samples out of 107 test negative

Out of 107 samples collected from people residing in Chembugudde in Ullal CMC limits near Thokkottu, 70 tested negative for Covid-19 and the reports of 37 are awaited, said MLA U T Khader.

Dakshina Kannada district administration had held a mass throat swab collection camp in Chembugudde recently after a man was tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 107 people including Mangaluru MLA U T Khader had participated in the camp.

Khader said, “We are waiting for the results of 37 samples. The patient had told the health staff that he had offered namaz at the Juma Masjid in Chembugudde and also visited many places in Thokkottu.”