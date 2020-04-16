70 samples out of 107 test negative

70 samples out of 107 test negative

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 19:22 ist

Out of 107 samples collected from people residing in Chembugudde in Ullal CMC limits near Thokkottu, 70 tested negative for Covid-19 and the reports of 37 are awaited, said MLA U T Khader.

Dakshina Kannada district administration had held a mass throat swab collection camp in Chembugudde recently after a man was tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 107 people including Mangaluru MLA U T Khader had participated in the camp. 

Khader said, “We are waiting for the results of 37 samples. The patient had told the health staff that he had offered namaz at the Juma Masjid in Chembugudde and also visited many places in Thokkottu.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
samples
test negative
Chembugudde
COVID-19
Mangaluru
U T Khader
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 