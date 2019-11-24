901 toiletless families in DK, says ZP chief

There are 901 toiletless families in various gram panchayat jurisdictions in Dakshina Kannada district. Officials must take measures to construct toilets for these families, said ZP President Meenakshi Shanthigodu.

Chairing a district-level water and sanitation committee meeting at ZP hall, she said among the 901 toiletless families, there are door numbers for 728 families. As many as 173 families do not have door numbers for their houses, she added.

The ZP has planned to construct 50 public toilets in Bantwal, Belthangady, Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia taluks during 2018-19. Of which, 39 have been completed and the remaining are in progress. In 2019-20, there are plans to construct 71 public toilets, said ZP officials.

ZP Vice-President Kasturi Panja said that families possessing door numbers for houses do not have toilets at Ekkaru Gram Panchayat jurisdiction. To which, ZP CEO Dr Selvamani told officials to look into the matter.

The meeting discussed the implementation of solid and liquid waste management units at Kandavara, Gurupura, Paduperara and Ganjimutt gram panchayats.

ZP CEO directed officials to submit details of drinking water projects to be carried out in the next six months by November 30.