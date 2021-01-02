A Samaritan you can count on to ensure dignity of the dead

“Death is certain to all. But no one deserves a bad farewell,” says Nityanand Olakadu (64), on why he made the decision of handling the deceased and unclaimed bodies with dignity, as his life’s mission.

When many, because of the taboo, refuse to be any part of the process unless they are related to the departed soul, Nityanand Olakadu has performed the final rites all by himself, to more than hundred people, with most of them being unclaimed bodies.

Olakadu has set up an ambulance exclusively for this purpose and has performed the cremation of 140 deceased people with dignity, with the help of like-minded people.

Besides, he has also assisted in the cremation of poor people around 5,000 times, free of cost.

Olakadu told DH that he just cremates bodies without thinking about which religion the person belongs to. The confusion prevails after that, he adds.

The images of orphan bodies being treated like dead animals and dumped in pits by municipal workers were permanently etched in his childhood memories, he said.

“The bodies were dragged like dogs and it left me sad. Thus, I decided to do something about it when I grew up. I decided to ensure that the unclaimed bodies were treated with dignity in hospitals and mortuaries,” he added.

While cremating the unclaimed bodies, he came face to face with the neglect suffered by those living on the streets.

Most importantly, there were none to address their healthcare needs, he says.

He has ensured the treatment of 5,000 destitute people in government hospitals.

Olakadu says that the opportunity of cremating 64 bodies during the Covid-19 induced lockdown was the most memorable in all his 20 years of service for a public cause.

He never gave a second thought on whether the body was Covid-19 infected or not.

There were instances when the number of bodies had crossed 10 on a single day and sometimes the bodies were in a totally decomposed condition.

He had staged street plays, ‘Coronasura’, to create awareness about the Copvid-19 pandemic. He had even offered food and clothing to the needy people during the lockdown and more importantly he had distributed shaving kits for men staying at shelter homes.

When not performing cremation rites, he is raising a voice against drug addiction in campuses.

He is also compassionate about the rights of animals and birds. He has also organised protests to protect their rights.

Olakadu is popular in Udupi for his eccentric methods. But, they have their impact.

For instance, Olakadu, in order to highlight the pathetic condition of a stretch, he rolled over the flowing drainage water. The district administration sat up and concretised the road in Tiger Circle in Manipal.

He had also organised frog marriages when the monsoon was delayed in the district.

All the countless and innovative attempts by Olakadu make him stand out from those who are obsessed with their own needs and gains.