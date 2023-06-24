Act against drug menace, moral policing: Dinesh Gundu Rao to officials

District-in-Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he has directed the police and district administration to take stringent action against drug menace in Dakshina Kannada district.

Joint operation should be conducted by the police, district administration in association with educational institutions to check the drug menace that is rampant in the district. A special drive will be conducted with the support of the heads of the educational institutions, he said.

He held a meeting with the police officers on maintaining law and order in the district on Friday.

The minister said “I have met several leaders in the district after I took charge as the District in Charge Minister. All have raised concern over increase in drug menace, moral policing and goondaism which is responsible for disruption of peace and harmony in the district.”

Parents should also join hands with the government in containing drug menace. “It has come to my knowledge that a few of the lower level police personnel are also hand in glove with the drug network. I have directed to take stringent action against such police personnel.”

The minister said “I have directed the police and district administration to take action against those forces who take law into their hands. Stringent action should be taken to check incidents of moral policing.”

There are ample opportunities for development in Dakshina Kannada district. Impartial action should be taken to maintain harmony in the society. All the police personnel have been directed to work as per the police manual and constitution, said Dinesh Gundu Rao.