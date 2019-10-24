Action demanded against court order violation

Some persons have performed Namaz at the disputed land of Datta Peeta, on October 20. This is a blatant violation of court orders. The district administration should initiate legal action against the accused, urged, Sri Ram Sene state Working President Gangadhar Kulkarni.

Addressing mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday, he alleged that few persons opened the lock of gate number 13 and performed Namaz in the place where the tombs are situated, at the disputed land of Datta Peeta. The video of the same is available with Sri Ram Sene, he claimed and warned of conducting fire rituals at the disputed land in the next Datta Mala Abhiyana if the district administration does not take appropriate action.

Kulkarni meanwhile pointed out that the district administration did not allow the stone idol of Guru Dattatreya in the procession during Datta Mala Abhiyana. But, it has allowed to perform Namaz at the disputed land, which shows the double standard of the district administration, he said.

The Sri Ram Sene leader meanwhile said that minister C T Ravi had promised of solving Datta Peeta issue, within a month of BJP coming to power in the state. The minister should fulfill the promise made during the previous Datta Jayanti, he added.

Sri Ram Sene state Vice President Mahesh Kattimane, district committee President Ranjit Shetty and Durga Sene President Sharadamma were present in the press meet.