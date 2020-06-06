Actor Rakshith Shetty celebrates birthday in simple manner

Actor Rakshith Shetty celebrated his birthday in a simple manner, with his family members at his residence, at Alevoor in Udupi on Saturday.

In the past, he used to celebrate his birthday with his followers. However, due to the lockdown, he could not celebrate his birthday with fans.

Instead, he celebrated his birthday with his parents, brother, sister-in-law and other family members.

A video clipping of his much-anticipated movie #777 Charlie was released by the moviemaker to wish him on his birthday.