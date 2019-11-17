Acute water crisis hits Kote Layout

Even before the onset of summer, the residents of Kote Layout in Chikkamagaluru are suffering from an acute water crisis. Water is supplied once in four to five days and the residents are forced to depend on borewells and private water tankers to fetch a pot of water.

In spite of the Yagachi reservoir and Hirekolale kere having enough water, the residents are suffering from water crisis due to problems in the supply system.

Agrahara resident K Anandkumar said, “We have not received water for the last 10 days. We have to depend on water tankers and borewells in our neighbourhood to get water.”

Kote Layout has been suffering from water crisis for the last six to seven months. The rich and influential get water from water tankers with a capacity of 4,500 litres by paying Rs 300. However, the poor have to depend on the borewells in the neighbourhood.

Kote Layout PWD quarters resident Hemavathi said, “Water is supplied once in five to six days. No one is listening to our woes.”

According to CMC officials, the damage to the pipeline from the Yagachi reservoir which supplies water and disruption in power supply has affected water supply.

“The term of the CMC members has ended. There is no one to listen to our woes. Water that is supplied once in four to five days fills only two drums,” complained residents.

Raj Water Supply Tanker owner Nandakumar said, “At least 10 private tankers supply water to Kote Layout. We fill water to the tanker from borewells of four houses on Belur road. We pay Rs 60 for filling one tanker of water. For Rs 300, 4,500 litres of water is supplied.”

CMC Commissioner K Parameshi said, “There was a disruption in the supply of water to Kote Layout for five days owing to the work on installing pumping motors. Measures have been taken to supply water after installing pumps.”