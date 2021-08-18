Admissions open at St Annamma College

MCom classes will commence at St Annamma College from the current year. The admission process has begun, said institution manager Fr Madalai.
The college has achieved good results in the previous academic year in all streams, he added.
Admissions are open for B.Com, BBA, BSc and BCA in degree and in commerce and science streams for PUC, stated the press release.
