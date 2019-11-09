Advocate from Mura argues in favour of Babri Masjid

An advocate hailing from Mura of Hirebandady in Puttur taluk was part of the panel of advocates who represented Sunni Wakf Board in the Ayodhya dispute heard in Supreme Court.

Abdul Rahiman (28) was part of a team with senior advocate Dr Rajeev Dhavan, Meenakshi Arora and Zafaryab Jilani for Sunni Wakf Board. Son of late Isubu Beary and Ameenamma, Rahiman had studied at Hirebandadi Government School and later at Vivekananda College in Puttur.

He obtained a law degree from Vikenanda Law College in 2015 and began his career in Puttur court. He has been practising in Supreme Court for the past two years.