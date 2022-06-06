AIDSO demands continuation of previous textbook syllabus

All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) Karnataka Samiti has urged the state government to continue the previous textbook syllabus for the current academic year.

In a release, Sithara H M of AIDSO said that the revision of the 2nd PUC textbook must be dropped immediately.

The protest will continue against textbook re-revision as the government has failed to answer several fundamental questions raised about the textbook, she said.

“Firstly, we would like to state that the government’s response has come solely because of the movement that flared up across the state, from many different sections of society," said Sithara.

In the statement, the government had said, “If there are controversial points, the government is open-minded about revising them.”

This means that the government has accepted that there were mistakes in the textbook, she added.

She said that several fundamental questions have not been answered such as, which controversial aspect will be revised? which committee will conduct the revision? till the revision is complete, what syllabus will the kids have to be taught?

The government has not taken a firm stand on these issues. There is also no mention of the removal of Savitribai Phule, Kanakadasa, Purandaradasa or the distortion of great characters like Kuvempu and Ambedkar, said Sithara.

The government is making sure that the students don’t have any great ideals to look up to and is further distorting the ideas of great men, she said.

The student community and the people of Karnataka must be vigilant and be prepared to protect the glorious history of struggle in our country, she added.