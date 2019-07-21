‘Allot vast land to Destitute Rehabilitation Centre’

Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty directed Mangaluru Tahsildar Guruprasad to sanction a vast land for Destitute Rehabilitation Centre, now functioning at Pacchanady.

After visiting the Destitute Rehabilitation Centre on Saturday, he said the centre was located on two acres of land.

“There are more than 150 destitute residing at the centre. The destitute who do not have any shelter need to be trained in agriculture, horticulture and other traditional occupations in cottage industry, which required a vast area of land. At least 10 to 15 acres of land should be sanctioned for the rehabilitation centre within a fortnight,” he said.

There are 11 Destitute Rehabilitation Centres in Karnataka. Of which, the centre at Bengaluru is in good condition.

The convicted in Central prison are given Rs 175 per day for taking up various works in the prison. Similarly, a proposal should be submitted to the State government to pay wages for those being rehabilitated at the destitute rehabilitation centre for being involved in farming and other activities at the centre, he added.

Justice Shetty said, “It is our duty to help the inmates, engaged in begging for different reasons, live with dignity.”

He inspected all the buildings at the centre, including kitchen and toilets, and also paid a visit to the kitchen garden. He also held talks with the inmates and listened to their woes.

Lokayukta Inspector Bharathi, Revenue inspector Asif and others were present.