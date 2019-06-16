Alva’s Pragati 2019 on June 21, 22

The two-day job fair--Alva's Pragati 2019, with a major focus on core opportunities, will be organised by Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) at Alva’s Vidyagiri campus in Moodbidri on June 21 and 22.

AEF Managing Trustee Vivek Alva told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan that Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will be the chief guests.

Pragati 2019 features the participation of top recruiters representing major sectors such as Health, Manufacturing, IT, ITes, Sales and Retail, Banking and Finance, Hospitality, Education and NGO offering a large number of openings for graduates and postgraduates in various streams such as medical and para-medical, engineering, arts, commerce and management, basic sciences, nursing, ITI, diploma, skilled manpower with PUC and SSLC and other qualifications, he said.

Stating that there are huge openings for ITI from various trades in manufacturing sector, Vivek said the Foundation has arranged bus facilities to get ITI students from different parts of the state. There are over 500 opportunities for diploma students at JSW, ACE manufacturing, Ajax Engineering Pvt Ltd, Nexteer, JK Tyres, Keihin fie, TAFE and others, he explained.

Further, he said there are openings for nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, lab technicians and Therapists at hospitals like Apollo, CloudNine, AJ Hospitals and 10 other prominent hospitals.

Multinational audit companies like EY and Thomson Reuters will be participating at Pragati. There are nearly 300 openings in EY and Thomson Reuters in the field of auditing, he added.

He said this year there are more than 70 core mechanical offers from Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, TMEIC, Sanria Engineering, Switch Gear, Expertise and others.

IT companies like Thomson Reuters, Mphasis, Maventic, Code Craft and many more will be offering 200 core IT vacancies and more than 2000 ITES offers at the job fair, Vivek said.

Companies like Lekha Wireless, RTWO Healthcare, KidVento, ThinkTac and others will be hiring core electronic engineers. There are more than 5,000 opportunities for commerce, science and arts graduates.

There are more than 300 openings for MBA and around 100 openings for MCom in many private banks and multinational companies. Amazon is looking for more than 150 candidates with any degree and PG students for the TRMS and content writing profiles.

Startups from Mangaluru, Udupi, Bengaluru and Mysuru are providing good opportunities for youngsters to start their career in core areas as it gives them a challenge to work, he added.

He called upon the students to register online streamline and digitize the entire recruitment process. Accommodation will be arranged for outstation candidates from June 20th onwards.

Free Registration visit, http://alvaspragati.com/CandidateRegistrationPage

For more information, contact: 9611686148 / 9663190590 / 8494934852 / 9008907716.