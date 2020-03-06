Ambulance driver reaches Bengaluru in 4.30 hours

Ambulance driver reaches Bengaluru in 4.30 hours

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Subrahmanya,
  • Mar 06 2020, 23:59pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 00:09am ist
Padmakumar Nayarkere with the ambulance.

An ambulance driver drove a patient to a hospital in Bengaluru from Subrahmanya, covering 318 kilometers in just four hours and thirty minutes.

It normal circumstances it takes around six hours.

His feat has come in for immense praise on social media. The driver identified as Padmakumar Nayarkere drove the ambulance of Panja Panchasri Sports Club. A devotee, who had arrived at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple from Bengaluru, fell ill on March 1 and was admitted to a hospital in Subrahmanya with a suspected low BP.

When doctors advised relatives to shift the patient either to Mangaluru or Bengaluru for further treatment, the family members decided to shift the patient to Bengaluru for further treatment.

On the suggestion of locals, the family members sought the help of Panchasri Sports Club ambulance.

The ambulance covered 318 kilometres and reached Bengaluru in four hours and thirty minutes.

The patient was admitted to a hospital in Kengeri. The sports club had dedicated an ambulance for public service a few months ago.

The ambulance has been benefiting people of Panja area, residents said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ambulance driver
Patient
subrahmanya
Bengaluru
Comments (+)
 