Ambulance driver reaches Bengaluru in 4.30 hours

An ambulance driver drove a patient to a hospital in Bengaluru from Subrahmanya, covering 318 kilometers in just four hours and thirty minutes.

It normal circumstances it takes around six hours.

His feat has come in for immense praise on social media. The driver identified as Padmakumar Nayarkere drove the ambulance of Panja Panchasri Sports Club. A devotee, who had arrived at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple from Bengaluru, fell ill on March 1 and was admitted to a hospital in Subrahmanya with a suspected low BP.

When doctors advised relatives to shift the patient either to Mangaluru or Bengaluru for further treatment, the family members decided to shift the patient to Bengaluru for further treatment.

On the suggestion of locals, the family members sought the help of Panchasri Sports Club ambulance.

The ambulance covered 318 kilometres and reached Bengaluru in four hours and thirty minutes.

The patient was admitted to a hospital in Kengeri. The sports club had dedicated an ambulance for public service a few months ago.

The ambulance has been benefiting people of Panja area, residents said.