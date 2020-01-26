Any attempt to disturb peace will be thwarted: Basavaraj Bommai

Peace and safe society is the ultimate priority of the government, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag as a part of the 71th Republic Day celebrations at Ajjarakadu district stadium.

Bommai, also district in-charge minister, said that any attempt to disturb peace would be successfully thwarted.

He urged the people not to resort to violence if they had an anti or pro-opinions on any issue. The vested interests are trying to create disturbance in the country.

Bommai asserted that Udupi district had great potential in terms of tourism and can contribute to the economic development of the country.

The minister said that the governments had failed to exploit the resources in the district. The basic infrastructure promoting tourism activities will be given utmost importance, he added.

He opined that the coastal line should be connected to the inner land of the state. The fishing activities aiding innovative technological support for boats should be ensured.

Maintaining that there are a lot of challenges in the district, the home minster said that Rs 20 crore was released to repair the basic infrastructure facilities that were damaged owing to heavy rain.

He said Rs 157 crore was allocated to construct 194 kilometers of road under PWD. The proposed Varahi River water project will enable 24X7 water supply to the people in Udupi town, he said.

Bommai lauded the farsightedness of the freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause.

Any country that has achieved self-sufficiency in food will achieve self-reliance and contentment, he said and added that India was an example.

The Republic Day celebrations were marked by march past by 20 troupes, including that of district armed reserve police.

Cultural programmes were organised which highlighted the patriotic fervour. Ten government employees in the district were honoured with Sarvothama award.