Arbor tag used to keep vigil on plants under KAPY

To evaluate the growth of the plants distributed under Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane (KAPY) (Agriculture forest encouragement scheme), the authorities have decided to instal Arbor tag (Geotag) on 5,200 plants of eight farmers on a pilot basis in Chikkamagaluru district.

The scheme aims at popularising afforestation programmes among farmers by the Social Forestry Department.

To know whether the farmers have nurtured the plants supplied, the department has decided to instal the Arbor tag.

The details of the plant and beneficiaries have been uploaded on the mobile app related to geotag. It has details on the kind of plants, farmers name and village. When an official places the mobilephone after activating the app near the plant, a beep sound will be heard, said sources to DH.

“The plants will be verified once in three months and will be documented. Through the app, the officials will have accurate details on the availability of plants on land,” sources added.

Under the scheme, based on the number of surviving plants, the department provides encouragement fund for each plant after a year of planting for three years.

For every plant, Rs 30 in the first two years and Rs 40 in the third will be given to the farmers.

The Arbor tag was installed in January. Looking at the success of the pilot project, it will be extended to other parts of the state, said officials.

The officials have distributed silver, nerale, teak, jackfruit, and Hebbevu saplings to the farmers.

The geotags have been installed on the farms of D S Dayananda at Yaligere in Tarikere, Sadananda Gowda of Kalasapura in Chikkamagaluru taluk, Dayananda of Mathavara, Mallamma of Mallapura, Suchithra of Hattihalli, Ravikumar and Anand Shetty of Kruvangi, Somendrappa of Koracharahatti in Kadur taluk.

Farmer Sadananda Gowda of Kalasapura said, “Arbor tag has been installed on 500 silver oak plants planted on my field. The encouragement fund under the scheme has been deposited in my account.”