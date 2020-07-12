Areas reporting highest Covid-19 cases have been mapped, says ADC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rooja J said that on the directions of the deputy commissioner, mapping of the areas that had reported highest Covid-19 casess was taken up in the district. Ullal had recorded 174 positive cases so far.

Other mapped areas are ward number 30, 40, 41, 45, 47 and 57, Bantwal Town Municipal Council and Puttur City Municipal Council jurisdiction. In Ullal area, a mass drive to identify vulnerable people suffering from comorbidities will be taken up from Monday by visiting all households.

As many as 300 volunteers will be trained for the purpose. In case if people suffering from comorbidities require additional treatment, arrangements will be made for their treatment through health officials. Each team will be provided with a pulse oximeter and a thermal scanner.

Ambulances

She said that 413 containment zones had been notified in the district after the reporting of positive cases. Asha workers visit these areas daily. 10 ambulances were kept for Covid-19 patients and five more ambulances will be purchased shortly.

A minimum of 20 ambulances are earmarked for ferrying the bodies. Each body will require two ambulances, one to ferry the body and another, for the staff deputed for the purpose.

Further, the district administration had constituted an ambulance management team. A dedicated phone number will be made public after bringing all private agencies running ambulances under one platform. The team will ensure that there is no problem in shifting the patients to the Covid-19 Care Centres and hospitals for treatment.

As many as 35 flights with 5,483 passengers had landed in Mangaluru so far. As many as 7,563 persons from other states had arrived to Dakshina Kannada district. For violating the home quarantine period, authorities had booked 60 FIRs, and notices had been served to 879 persons. In addition, 40 persons were shifted to institutional quarantine from home quarantine, she informed.

Antigen kits

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that antigen kits had reached the district. It will be tested on suspected cases and international passengers. Those asymptomatic Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at home isolation are monitored through app and officials of the call centre set up at Command Control Centre of Smart City will call them every day and collect details about their health conditions. If they develop any complications, then they are shifted to the hospital immediately, she added.

Referrals mandatory

DH0 in charge Dr Rathnakar said patients suffering from Covid-19 can avail the benefit of Ayushman Bharath in private hospitals only if they have referrals from the concerned persons. Without the referrals, they can not claim benefits of the schemes, he added.