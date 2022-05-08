Auto driver electrocuted

An auto driver was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire that had fallen on the ground where he had parked his auto, in Gandhinagara, on Sunday.
The deceased is Diwakar (58). He had cleared a coconut frond that had fallen on the auto in the wee hours. As it was still dark, he had not noticed the fallen electricity wire. A case has been registered.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube