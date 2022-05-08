Auto driver electrocuted

Auto driver electrocuted

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 08 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 22:44 ist

An auto driver was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire that had fallen on the ground where he had parked his auto, in Gandhinagara, on Sunday. 

The deceased is Diwakar (58). He had cleared a coconut frond that had fallen on the auto in the wee hours. As it was still dark, he had not noticed the fallen electricity wire. A case has been registered. 

Kodagu

