Auto fare to go up in DK from April 1

Autorickshaw fare in Dakshina Kannada district will go up from April 1. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has increased the minimum fare from

Rs 25 to Rs 30 for a distance of 1.5 km.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh on Thursday.

Revised in 2014

The auto fare was revised in the district in 2014. After 2014, the fare was not revised in spite of increase in vehicle insurance premium, price of spare parts, and fuel. The auto drivers too had been demanding a hike in the fare. Accepting the demand, the deputy commissioner agreed to hike minimum fare of auto to Rs 30.

The per kilometre charge has been increased to 15 from Rs 14. All the autorickshaws should instal meter mandatorily. The waiting charge for the first 15 minutes would be free. It would be Rs 5 for next 15 minutes. There would be no luggage charge up to 20-kg weight.

Rs 5 for addl weight

For every additional weight of 20 kg, the passenger will have to pay Rs 5. The drivers can charge one-and-a-half of meter reading between 10 pm and 5 am.Sindhu directed the auto drivers to behave decently with the public and to adhered to traffic rules. All the safety measures should be followed while ferrying schoolchildren, she said.