Autonomous status emphasised for coastal authority: B J Puttaswamy

The state government will be recommended to increase budgetary allocations to Coastal Development Authority (CDA), Malnad Area Development Board (MADB), along with autonomous status to these institutions, Karnataka State Planning Board Vice Chairman B J Puttaswamy said.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘Economic Development Assessment For Coastal Districts’, organised by the CDA on Monday.

Puttaswamy said the development authorities were suffering from the fund crunch.

“There is a need to give them autonomous status to function effectively. The development authorities should function independently. There is a need to recruit staff as well. A meeting of presidents and officials of all the authorities and boards will be convened shortly in Bengaluru.”

He said FDI was allowed in tourism sector in Gujarat. There is a need to implement the model in Karnataka. The promotion of tourism will help in increasing the income of the people.

Tourism will also help in generating employment. The Planning Board will ask the government to put in place a single-window system to bring essential public services under one roof to help improve things.

Steps have been taken to improve the road, waterways and air connectivity to Belekeri, Karwar and Tadadi ports. All pending works on connectivity roads will be expedited and an airport is planned at Belekeri to boost the iron ore export, he said.

To check migration of people from rural areas, skill development centres will be to set up in every gram panchayat to train villagers in skills required for industries.

Planning Department Additional Chief Secretary

Dr Shalini Rajneesh said, “The government will give priority to sustainable development of coast. There is a need to develop coastal and marine spatial planning to address the problem of shrinking coastal space for coastal and marine resources-based activities.’’

Angriya cruises owner Sanjay Kulkarni said, ‘’We already offer cruise service between Goa and Mangaluru. There is a lot of potential for cruise services in Mangaluru. We are ready to offer cruise service between Mumbai and Mangaluru.’’

Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattaru Rathnakar Hegde urged to earmark Rs 100 crore to the CDA. A delegation of MLAs from three coastal districts will be taken to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to demand Rs 100 crore to the CDA.