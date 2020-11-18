Awareness meeting on Kodava Scheduled Tribe tag held

Villagers of Mayamudi said that they will extend their support to Codava National Council in their fight demanding Scheduled Tribe tag for Kodavas.

The public awareness meeting on the need to include Kodavas in the tribal list was organised at Kangalathnad Mandh in Mayamudi. The meeting was chaired by Bollajira Devaiah, the Nadtakka head of Kangalathnad Mandh.

It was opined during the meeting that the ST tag for Kodavas is essential to preserve the culture of the Kodava community as well as to secure its future.

The tag will also help in preserving the rights of the community and to protect the Mandh, Mani and Ambala so that these values could be handed over to the next generation.

The local people assured that they will strive towards protecting their original identity.

Manil Ayyappa Seva Samiti honourary president Sannuvanda B Ramesh, CNC organising secretary Nandineravanda U Nachappa and others spoke on the occasion.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy former chairman Chiriyapanda Raja Nanjappa, village leaders Madrira Karumbaiah, Jammada C Mohan, Cheppudira Kittu Ayyappa, Kalapanda Sudhir and Cheppudira Radha Acchaiah were present.

The villagers attended the meeting in the traditional Kodava attire.