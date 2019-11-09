Ayodhya dispute verdict: Tight security in Kodagu

The police had strengthened security in Madikeri, Virajpet, Somwarpet, Siddapura, Gonikoppa and Ponnampet, following the judgement pronounced by Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration and police had taken all preventive measures to check any untoward incident. As many as five KSRP and six DAR platoons along with over thousand additional police personnel were deployed at sensitive areas. The police were camping at various locations from morning itself.

Section 144 was clamped in the district till midnight. The banks and government offices had remained closed following second Saturday while the district administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges.

All the wine shops had remained closed to maintain law and order.

Welcoming the judgement, VHP Sanghatana Pramukh Ajith said, “The Supreme Court verdict needs to be welcomed. The dispute had remained unsolved for the last several decades. The Supreme Court has pronounced a historic judgement. The court directing the government to set up a trust to look into the construction of Ram Temple is a good development.”

Mecca Masjid Moulvi Abdul Hakkim said, “The judgement on Ayodhya dispute has put an end to the decades long dispute. God is one to all. While Hindus visit temples and Muslims visit Masjid for offering prayers. The verdict needs to be welcomed by all.”

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgement, KPCC observer to Virajpet constituency T M Shahid Thekkil said, “The verdict has upheld the principles of secularism.”