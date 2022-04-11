Balipa Prasad passes away

Balipa Prasad passes away

  Apr 11 2022
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 00:00 ist
Well-known Yakshagana Bhagavatha Balipa Prasad passed away on Monday. He was 46.

He was serving as the chief Bhagavatha of the second mela of Kateel Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Mandali.

Owing to throat cancer, he was not part of Yakshagana Thirugata this year.

He was the son of Balipa Narayana Bhagavatha. He had learnt Bhagavathike from his father. He started Bhagavathike at the age of 15. 

