'Ban on non-Hindu traders' banner put up in Kukke Subramanya temple

The issue of preventing non-Hindus from selling their wares surfaced again as officials made no attempt to move to remove a banner demanding that Muslim vendors should be prevented from setting up shops during Champa Shashti celebrations at Kukke Subrahmanya temple on November 29.

A banner to ban non-Hindus was erected near bathing ghats on the banks of Kumaradhara river by Hindu Jagarana vedike (HJV) on Wednesday. Members of HJV also had submitted a complaint to Subrahmanya police station on not allowing non-Hindus to sell during Champa Shashti celebrations.

Meanwhile, Congress party workers submitted a complaint to Subrahmanya gram panchayat on removing the banner. They had charged that the banner was inciting communal passion. The temple under the Endowment department had been allowing non-Hindus to set up shops during previous Champa Shashti and Brahmarathotsava celebrations

Temple Manager Ningaiah said the Endowment department has released a circular denying permission to non-Hindus from setting up shops during the celebrations.

"Thus special importance need not be attached to such banners," he stressed. Subrahmanya police expressed helplessness that they cannot interfere in issues related to the temple. Thus the banner cannot be removed, they said.