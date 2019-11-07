'Banks have agreed not to harass fisherwomen'

Port and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said bank officials were instructed not to harass fisherwomen, who had availed loans.

Minister told mediapersons that the bankers had agreed not to harass the fisherwomen at a meeting held recently. Thus fisherwomen should not worry about the loan amount and its repayment. He said government had taken a decision to waive Rs 62 crore loan availed by 23,000 fisherwomen.

“The loan waiver scheme is being implemented in a phased manner.”

The minister said that over 1,000 B and C groups’ jobs would be filled up shortly.

As many as 600 among them will receive salaries directly from the department. The government is planning PF, ESI and wage revision facilities for the staff serving in temples. Poojary said the former chief minister Siddaramaiah does not enjoy the support of his partymen unlike in the past. The government is working on Madikere MLA’s demand to erase lessons on Tipu Sultan. “No concrete decision was taken,” he said.