Bantwal town police give seized properties to owners

Bantwal town police hand over seized properties to owners

Properties worth Rs 17.33 lakh were seized

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 23 2021, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 20:29 ist
The police personnel along with the seized properties in theft and extortion cases in Bantwal. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bantwal town police have handed over properties worth Rs 17.33 lakh seized in various theft and extortion cases reported in its jurisdiction 2021.

The town police had seized stolen valuables including 252.3 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 11.34 lakh, a Bolero jeep worth Rs 5.49 lakh, a Maruti Alto car, four four-wheelers and a laptop of Rs 50,000 during the investigation of 12 cases.

Properties worth Rs 17.33 lakh were seized in these cases.

Bantwal sub division ASP Shivanshu Rajaputh handed over the properties to the owners.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
seized
Police
Karnataka News
India News
Bantwal Town Police
Bantwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 