Bantwal town police hand over seized properties to owners

The Bantwal town police have handed over properties worth Rs 17.33 lakh seized in various theft and extortion cases reported in its jurisdiction 2021.

The town police had seized stolen valuables including 252.3 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 11.34 lakh, a Bolero jeep worth Rs 5.49 lakh, a Maruti Alto car, four four-wheelers and a laptop of Rs 50,000 during the investigation of 12 cases.

Bantwal sub division ASP Shivanshu Rajaputh handed over the properties to the owners.