BBA in Logistics, Supply Chain Management at Srinivas varsity

Srinivas University at its city campus, Pandeshwara, will offer BBA degree in Logistic and Supply Chain Management for 12th pass Science, Commerce and Arts students.

The students are also eligible to work as on the job training in different sectors of production industries, business industries, logistics, inventory management, warehouse management, ports, export and import companies and organisations, air cargos, store logistics office, good transport organisations, road transport etc.

In a communique, the university said it will arrange bank education loan from the campus and will provide bus facility from taluk centres of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.