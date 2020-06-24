BBA in Logistics, SCM at Srinivas varsity

BBA in Logistics, Supply Chain Management at Srinivas varsity

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 24 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 21:06 ist

Srinivas University at its city campus, Pandeshwara, will offer BBA degree in Logistic and Supply Chain Management for 12th pass Science, Commerce and Arts students.

The students are also eligible to work as on the job training in different sectors of production industries, business industries, logistics, inventory management, warehouse management, ports, export and import companies and organisations, air cargos, store logistics office, good transport organisations, road transport etc.

In a communique, the university said it will arrange bank education loan from the campus and will provide bus facility from taluk centres of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BBA
Supply Chain Management
Education

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

 