Be good listeners, says writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy

Writer Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy opined that one should become a good listener to enjoy good literature.

He was speaking during the special lecture 'Nudi Lahari' and the release of 'Kavara', a collection of poems, held at St Annamma PU College in Virajpet.

Chinnaswamy said that literature can create a good society. Literary enthusiasts should grasp the new things in literature and encourage them.

"One should protect the mother tongue and respect other languages," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jnana Kaveri Post Graduation Centre, Chikka Aluvara, Kannada lecturer Zameer Ahmed said that despite many attacks on Kannada culture, the Kannadigas have nurtured Kannada literature.

He also lamented that people are more inclined to English these days and the mother tongue has been ignored.

Inaugurating the programme, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Keshava Kamath said that writers pinpoint the flaws in society.

The people should take an opportunity to learn from the literature and correct the same. This will create a new wave of change in society, he added.

St Annamma Educational Institutions Manager Fr Madalai Muttu presided over the programme.

College principal Fr Ronnie Ravi Kumar, AGM Degree College, Kushalnagar lecturer K R Manjesh and others were present.

'Kavara', a collection of poems, by St Annamma College lecturer H R Arjun was released by Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy. Arjun was felicitated on the occasion.

A cultural programme was also held.