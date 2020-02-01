Beach Zumba draws huge crowd to Panambur

The Beach Zumba event, organised by Veekshitha Arasa at Panambur, attracted huge crowd and entertained the masses.

Thousands of people who visited the beach witnessed a first-of-its kind event and danced along with the talented Zumba instructors from Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The show lasted for almost two hours.

The programme was organised by Veekshitha Arasa, in association with Panambur Beach Tourism, with the cooperation of Panambur Police and sponsorship of AJ Hospital and Research Centre, APD Foundation and SS Arrangers and Caterers.

Panambur Beach Tourism Chief Executive Officer Yatish Baikampady, APD Foundation Trustee Abdullah Rehman and Santhosh Kumar from S S Arrangers and others inaugurated the event by releasing saffron, white and green balloons.

This was done with the message ‘Let the love for health and fitness fly high among the citizens, much like the soaring spirit of patriotism’.

Speaking on the occasion, Veekshitha said that it had been her dream to conduct a Zumba event in the city. “This is my small attempt at promoting fitness among the citizens of Mangaluru. There should be more such events,” she said.