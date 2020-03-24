Beaches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi wear a deserted look

Authorities banned the entry of visitors to beaches in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts as a precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19.

Hundreds of people not only from the district but also from other districts were visiting beaches for self-rejuvenation. Some of the most visited beaches are Someshwara, Ullal, Tannirbavi, Panambur, Sasihithlu and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project CEO Yathish Baikampady said, ‘’On an average 5,000 people would visit the beach during weekdays. During the weekend, the crowd turnout would cross 25,000. After coronavirus scare, the number of visitors declined drastically. Now, the district administration has enforced a ban on visiting the beach.”

‘’It is difficult to impose a blanket ban, as there are many approaches to a beach. We inform people about the ban imposed by the authorities as a preventive measure at the entrance of beach. There are possibilities of people visiting a few beaches where there are no life guards and endangering their lives,’’ he said.

‘’A huge number of tourists, visitors, visit the beaches from March to May due to the summer holidays declared for children. I eke out a living by selling candies and other eatables at the beach side. The coronavirus scare has affected the business with a few people visiting the beaches from first week of March,’’ a vendor at Ullal beach said.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, two Home Guards each have been deployed at Someshwara, Ullal, Mogaveerapattana, Panambur, Surathkal, Tannirbavi, Sasihithlu beaches in the district.

Udupi

Malpe beach in Udupi district attracts on an average about 2,000 people during weekdays and around 5,000 to 10,000 during the weekends, says Sudesh Shetty from Mantra Tourism Development Company that maintains the Malpe beach. Tourist boat service to St Mary’s Island from Malpe harbour has also been affected. The palm-fringed St Mary’s Island, a popular tourist destination and a 30-minute boat ride from Malpe beach, has basalt rock formations in different shapes.

Geological Survey of India in 1979 had declared the island as national geological monument. On an average 600 to 700 people would visit the island on daily basis, said Shetty. The other breathtakingly beaches in Udupi district like Kaup, Kodi, Padukere and Padubidri also have fewer visitors.