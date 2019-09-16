Billava Parishath condemns elected reps

The members of Udupi district Billava Parishath strongly condemned the attitude of MLAs who skipped the celebration of district-level 165th Brahmashri Narayana Guru Jayanti organised at Billava Samudaya Bhavana in Katapadi on September 13.

Billava Parishath district president Naveen Ameen Shankarapura told mediapersons on Monday that the 165th birth anniversary of the great social reformer was organised by the district administration and the leaders, who claim themselves as people representatives, had skipped it.

He said the programme was inaugurated by Port, Fisheries and Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Shankarapura said the leaders who skipped Brahmashri Narayana Guru Jayanthi will be attending the celebrations of other seers and personalities. The attitude of BJP leaders in the district had hurt the religious sentiments of Billava community.

He said elected representatives, including MLAs, MP and zilla panchayat president, should have attended the programme. Sadly, the community is remembered only during polls for electoral gains, he charged.

Shankarapura claimed that the resentment against Poojary, who was made minister, had prompted elected representatives to ignore the community. He said the community would protest against such leaders for not attending the birth anniversary of Narayana Guru in coming days.

Naveen said the community was happy when Poojary was made the minister. The dissatisfied MLAs also had written letters to chief minister against him, he added.