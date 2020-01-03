BJP accused of dividing people on the basis of religion

Opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Samvidhana Samrakshana Horata Samiti staged a protest meet in Siddapura on Friday.

Speaking during the meet held at Church grounds, leader V P Shashidhar said that the Central Government led by the BJP has been trying to create friction between people by implementing the CAA which is based on religion.

CAA is against the secular values of the nation, he added.

Accusing the Central Government of carrying out the implementation of CAA only to cover its flaws, he said, “The nation has been witnessing an economic slowdown, skyrocketing prices of daily commodities and the loss of jobs. The recent statement by MLA K G Bopaiah saying one lakh people from outside have infiltrated to Kodagu is condemnable.”

District Congress Committee President K K Manjunath said that all Indians are one. The stand taken by the Central Government in the form of CAA is anti-Indian and does not encourage the idea of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The protests carried out against CAA have nothing to do with the identity of political parties, he said.

Siddapura Mosque Khatib Naufal Udavi said that the contribution of Muslims to the nation is ignored. Even Muslims fought during the freedom struggle.

Advocate M S Venkatesh and Labour leader P R Bharat also spoke on the occasion.

A memorandum was submitted to Siddapura Panchayat Development Officer Vishwanath.