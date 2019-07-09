BJP demands resignation of CM

BJP leaders staged a protest at General Thimayya Circle in Madikeri on Tuesday, urging Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to step down from his post, as the current coalition government has lost the majority.

BJP district committee president B B Bharatish said that even though there is a lack of numbers, the Congress and JD(S) have continued their coalition government.

The people are disappointed with the way the government has been performing from the last one and a half years. The coalition government should be dissolved and a chance should be given to BJP to form the government, he added.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has neglected the development of the state, the protestors said.

BJP Mahila Morcha city unit president Anita Poovaiah, party district committee general secretary Ravi Kushalappa, leaders Robin Devaiah, Napanda Ravi Kalappa, V K Lokesh, Kalachanda Appanna and Kanti Satish took part in the protest.

Chikkamagaluru

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP workers staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru. The protesters took out a rally from BJP office to Azad Park.

BJP district unit spokesperson C H Lokesh said that the JD(S) had come to power through back door entry with the support of the Congress. Dejected over the behaviour of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have tendered their resignation.

BJP district general secretary H D Thammaiah said, "Kumaraswamy is behaving like he is the chief minister of four districts. The BJP has no role to play in the resignation of the MLAs."